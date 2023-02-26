Mia Dvorski druga u Slovenskim Konjicama

Maurizio Novosel, KŽ Sport 0

Karatašica KTC-a Mia Dvorski osvojila je drugo mjesto u kategoriji djevojčica do 12 godina + 40 kilograma na međunarodnom turniru u Slovenskim Konjicama. Trener joj je otac Tomislav Dvorski, klupski trener Karate kluba KTC.

