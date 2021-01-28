Još traje sanacija zgrade OŠ Ljudevita Modeca – u subotu konačna odluka o početku nastave

Još uvijek traju radovi na zgradi Osnovne škole Ljudevita Modeca koja je oštećena u potresu 29. prosinca pa nije sigurno hoće li se nastava za sve učenike u ponedjeljak održati online ili uživo.
“Slijedom mnogih upita o načinu izvođenja nastave od ponedjeljka 1.2.2021. obavještavamo vas da je sanacija zgrade pri kraju, no još uvijek u tijeku. Stoga vas molimo za strpljenje, a konačnu obavijest o načinu izvođenja nastave u ponedjeljak (uživo ili online) dobit ćete do subote  popodne”, objavljeno je na web stranici škole.
Budući da je škola nakon pregleda statičara dobila žutu naljepnicu, označena je kao privremeno neuporabljiva dok se ne uklone svi dimnjaci.
Učenici od 1. do 4. razreda protekla su dva tjedna nastavu pohađali u zgradi Srednje škole “Ivan Seljanec”, a učenici viših razreda zbog odluke Stožera civilne zaštite pratili su je online. Međutim, popuštanjem mjera odlučeno je da se na nastavu vraćaju svi učenici osnovnih škola, ali i učenici završnih razreda srednjih pa Modec više ne može koristiti prostor u školi “Ivan Seljanec”.

 

