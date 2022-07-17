Atletika – Veronika Drljačić pobijedila u Brugneri

Najbolja križevačka sportašica Veronika Drljačić nastupila je jučer u utrci na 400 metara u talijanskoj Brugneri. Pobijedila je s postignućem 54.43 sekunde. Od drugoplasirane Talijanke Menotti bila je brža tri sekunde.

