Nastavnici COOR-a spremni za početak nastave

Redakcija portala (Foto: COOR Križevci) 0
Psihologinja Ivana Sopić Lumezi s nastavnicima, pomoćnicima u nastavi i ostalim osobljem škole i vrtića Centra za odgoj, obrazovanje i rehabilitaciju Križevci ovog je tjedna održala radionice nazvane „Opet (s)tres“. Polaznike je educirala o anksioznim reakcijama na emocionalnom, fizičkom i kognitivnom planu kako bi spremniji i osnaženi dočekali učenike nakon zimskih praznika koje su obilježili potresi i pandemija.
“U zastrašujućim situacijama kao što je potres važno je prepoznati da naše tijelo reagira na opasnost, no ono što je teže je stres koji doživljavamo nakon potresa, zabrinuti smo za sebe, obitelj, kuću, strepimo i teško nam se vratiti svakodnevici. Na radionici smo podijelili iskustva potresa i ohrabrili jedni druge”, poručila je psihologinja Sopić Lumezi. Kolegama je predložila nekoliko načina suočavanja s anksioznošću i upoznala ih s metodom relaksacijskog disanja.

“Slične radionice o suočavanju sa stresom izazvanim potresom održat će i s  učenicima po povratku u školu”, rekla nam je ravnateljica Mihaela Brkić. Svi zaposlenici dobili su upute o ponašanju u slučaju potresa i evakuaciji učenika iz zgrade.
Vezano
Vijesti

Napokon ruše kuće u centru grada

Društvo

Školske zgrade ipak oštećene u potresu – učenici Modeca od idućeg tjedna na…

Vijesti

Ministar otkrio tko ide na nastavu, a tko će je pratiti online

Društvo

Sve križevačke osnovne škole organizirat će vježbe evakuacije

Komentiraj

Tvoja e-mail adresa neće se nigdje vidjeti javno