(FOTO) Nemčićev trg ukrašen povodom Valentinova

Redakcija portala 0

Grad Križevci postavio je ukrase diljem Trga Antuna Nemčića, koji je ukrašen u znaku Valentinova.

“Srca po klupama, foto kutak, sve u duhu ljubavi. Prošetajte ovih dana Nemčićem, poslikajte se i pošaljite nam svoje fotografije”, poručuju iz Grada.

U nastavku donosimo fotogaleriju Nemčićevog trga.

