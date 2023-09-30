[FOTO] Rukometaši KTC-a slavili pred domaćom publikom

Maurizio Novosel, KŽ Sport (Foto: Silvia Novosel) 0

Rukometaši KTC-a pobijedili su večeras ekipu Ribola Kaštela u 4. kolu Paket24 Premijer lige rezultatom 26:22. Uskoro više…..

